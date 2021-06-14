Offset Smokers, BBQ Smoker Trailers, Barbecue Grills, and Fire Pits Are Handcrafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- Vertical and offset smokers for sale typically remain in the backyard although a more portable alternative is a BBQ Smoker Trailer which is an offset smoker that can be attached to a vehicle and taken to a competition, a corporate event, a friend's house, or a tailgating party. With a range of sizes to choose from, the largest Smoker trailers sold by Texas Original BBQ Pits feature a 2" steel framework, 2" tow coupler, top wind screw jack, safety chains, universal light kit, steel fenders, 3500 lbs. axle, and 15" wheels. With a grilling surface of 3,370 square inches, there is plenty of space to stack the meats for one low and slow cook. Offset smokers are brought up to temperature before adding the meat to the cooking chamber, allowing only the cleaner smoke of a sustained burn to flavor the dinner. There are many choices when looking at how to manage the fire and what type of wood to use, however it is common to start the firebox heat with charcoal before adding wood after the initial temperature has been kickstarted.



Once the cooking with wood has commenced, placing the next piece of grilling wood to be used on top of the firebox will warm it and expel moisture, ensuring it ignites quicker when placed inside the firebox. Offset smokers have a firebox adjacent to the smoking chamber which means the fire can be managed by adding more fuel and ashes can be easily cleared without negatively impacting the cooking temperature of the main chamber, where the goal is to maintain a consistent heat where possible. For this reason, opening the lid of the smoking chamber is kept to a minimum and the barbecue wood smokers handcrafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits have fully welded seams to minimize heat loss and are constructed of 1/4" steel pipe and 3/16" plate to help an even heat distribution as well as a long lifetime for the durable product. Changing the airflow into the smoker is managed by opening or closing the airflow vents at the side of the offset firebox. More air being pulled into the firebox increases the burn rate of the fuel and will increase the temperature of the cooking chamber, whereas reducing the airflow by partially or fully shutting off the vent will result in a more controlled and slower burn rate, along with an associated reduction in smoke production. Managing the temperature of the cooking chamber usually means trying to sustain a temperature, and that can be measured by using a temperature gauge. As the temperature can vary across the length of the chamber or across the height of the chamber, some cooks prefer to have two gauges so they better understand the temperature profile.



Regardless of the reading on the temperature gauge, every cut of meat is slightly different and so inserting a temperature probe into a cut of meat is the best indication of when it is the right temperature to rest or to wrap it up with butcher's paper or aluminum foil. Once wrapped, although the cut of meat may continue to cook in the smoker, additional smoke flavor will not be imparted. Other very practical tips for ensuring an even cook include rotating the meat as required, and placing uneven cuts of meat like a brisket so that the thicker end is closest to the heat source. Protecting the investment in the offset smoker, it is considered good practice to clean the smoker after each cook, otherwise, the chore becomes a pre-requisite before the next cook in order to prevent the next batch of barbecue tasting bitter. Cleaning is made easier with specially designed tools like the contoured ash cleanout tool from Texas Original BBQ Pits. A wide range of barbecue accessories are available on the Texas Original BBQ Pits webpage, from carving boards and butcher paper to insulated rubber gloves and merchandise like aprons, decals, and caps. Replacement handles, casters, black paint, and other parts are also available in addition to grilling tools like rakes, tongs, pokers, and ash shovels, all designed to help manage the fire and ash safely and effectively. The 13" grill grate fork is designed to lift the expanded metal cooking grate without touching it by hand, especially important when the grate is warm or hot in temperature.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the fully-loaded package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance. Texas Fire Pits can transform the ambiance of the backyard and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 24" diameter, perfect for a smaller yard or patio area, up to a fire pit 48" in diameter with a 60" outer grate skirt or footrest, hand-welded with heavy-gauge steel and weighing an impressive 390 lbs.



Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, barbecue pits for sale, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and various barbecue accessories. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



