Offset Smokers, BBQ Smoker Trailers, Barbecue Grills, and Texas Fire Pits Are Fully Welded by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- Vertical and offset smokers for sale span a wide spectrum in terms of quality and price range. Cheaper smokers and smoker trailers tend to be lighter in weight because some of the cost savings are accrued by compromising in the materials used in construction. Higher quality smokers deliver more consistent results and are less affected by factors like a breeze or cool temperatures, providing superior insulation for greater control over maintaining a low and slow smoke and cook. Texas Original BBQ Pits pride themselves on the superior quality of their products, with hand-forged smokers which are perfectly straight and fitted with no bolts or fasteners, the construction takes longer and requires more skilled craftsmanship than mass-produced products. 1" wide x 3/16" Strapping around the Pit Doors seals potential leaks and high-quality stay-cool chrome spring handles add a design feature that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Solid round bar for hinges and stops, #9 ¾ pressed metal grating as standard for cooking surfaces, 2.5" round pipe for legs, and wagon wheels for ease of relocation demonstrate the attention to detail and commitment to the highest standards. Before being shipped to the customer, a 21-point quality inspection ensures every product sent to clients is fit for purpose and produced to the high standards hoped for by new clients and relied on by returning customers.



With plenty of reviews and testimonials to showcase, the BBQ Guys explain why they love Texas Original Pits: "Texas Original BBQ Pits specializes in fabricating hand-forged offset smokers and BBQ pits. Their uncompromising quality and craftsmanship is clear in each one of these American-made smokers, grills, and fire pits. Founded by ex-oilfield welders, Texas Original BBQ products are extremely strong and durable and will last for decades."



For those who want to tailgate or take their BBQ skills to an event, competition, or a family get-together, a BBQ Smoker Trailer can be attached to a vehicle and easily transported. Each Texas Original BBQ Smoker Trailer features a 2" steel framework, 2" tow coupler, top wind screw jack, safety chains, universal light kit, steel fenders, 3500 lbs. axle, and 15" wheels. High-quality craftsmanship is a consistent feature across the entire range of products, from barbecue wood smokers to barbecue grills and Spindletop fire pits handcrafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits. As well as the popular product lines of offset smokers, smoker trailers, BBQ grills, and fire pits, the website also offers associated tools and accessories like butcher's paper, cutting boards, insulated rubber gloves, drunken chicken stands, and rib racks, as well as grilling tools like pokers, rakes, and tongs, as well as a specially contoured ash rake which can be used to clear at ashes from beneath the fire in the offset chamber during cooking as well as after the pit is emptied. The website has a selection of recipes with something for BBQ lovers of seafood, beef, pork, poultry, and vegetables. They include the classic Texas-style brisket rub which is so popular in backyards and restaurants across the Lone Star State, a simple yet delicious combination of Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper which will form a distinctly authentic bark on the outside of the meat.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid type, and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the fully-loaded package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance. Fire Pits can transform the ambiance of the backyard and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 24" diameter, perfect for a smaller yard or patio area, up to a fire pit 48" in diameter with a 60" outer grate skirt or footrest, hand-welded with heavy-gauge steel and weighing an impressive 390 lbs.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original BBQ Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, barbecue pits for sale, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and various barbecue accessories. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



