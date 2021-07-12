Offset Smokers, BBQ Smoker Trailers, Barbecue Grills, and Texas Fire Pits Are Hand-Crafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Vertical and offset smokers for sale are a popular choice for lovers of "low and slow" barbecue flavors, where meat is typically smoked over several hours at a reasonably low temperature, imparting a smoky flavor and leaving a distinctive smoke ring around the edge of the cut of meat. Smoking can start early in the morning for an evening get-together with the process being managed throughout the entire day, with a resting period at the end of the cook to allow the juices to redistribute within the meat before it is carved and served. Cooking in the backyard is a hobby many enjoy, although the guest list can be limited to family and friends who are able to visit the home in person. A more portable alternative than the traditional smokers for sale is a BBQ Smoker Trailer which is an offset smoker that can be attached to a vehicle and taken to a competition, a corporate event, a friend's house, or a tailgating party. Smoker trailers sold by Texas Original BBQ Pits allow the cook to set up in a different location, taking the wood and supplies with them and then cooking and serving the barbecue somewhere other than home.



The barbecue wood smokers handcrafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits are offered in a range of sizes and price points. The premium quality of the product is designed to make the smoker durable and long-lasting, when compared to cheaper models sold elsewhere which are constructed with rivets, bolts, and thinner steel, compromises in design which lead to uneven heat distribution and less likelihood of an even cook over many hours. The offset smoker is named for the design of the firebox placement, which is slightly lower than the main cooking chamber and offset. This crucial element allows management of the fire throughout an extended cook without the necessity to keep lifting the lid on the cooking chamber, causing a loss of heat. Not only can the fire have new logs added to increase or sustain the temperature, but the ash underneath can also be periodically cleared out, the fire can be stoked, and the intake of air can be adjusted by opening or closing the damper on the firebox door which is managed in parallel with the damper on the chimney. An increase in airflow will increase the fuel burn rate and lead to an increase in the heat generated, whilst a decrease in airflow, caused when the dampers are partially or fully closed, will lead to a decrease in the fuel burn rate and therefore a resultant decrease in the temperature output by the firebox entering the main smoking chamber. Food can be stacked across several shelves, particularly in a vertical smoker which is designed to offer a high surface area of cooking surfaces relative to the footprint the smoker requires on the ground.



In addition to placing food on shelves within a vertical smoker, there may also be a hook suspected from the top of the vertical chamber where a fish or piece of meat can be suspended to smoke. Different joints of meat are unique, so learning to understand how different weights and shapes of food cook is one of the skills which beginners develop as they become more experienced. In terms of joints like a brisket, where one side of the cut is thicker than the other, placing the thicker side nearer to the heat source is customary. The brisket is a popular choice in Texas and is a tougher cut of meat as it is taken from the heavily utilized front chest area of the cow, making it an ideal candidate for low-and-slow cooking rather than searing and a quick cook time which might be the preferred cooking method for some steaks like ribeyes and filets.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid type, and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the fully-loaded package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance. Fire Pits can transform the ambiance of the backyard and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 24" diameter, perfect for a smaller yard or patio area, up to a fire pit 48" in diameter with a 60" outer grate skirt or footrest, hand-welded with heavy-gauge steel and weighing an impressive 390 lbs.



Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original BBQ Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, barbecue pits for sale, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and various barbecue accessories.



