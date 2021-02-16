Offset Smokers, Vertical Smokers, BBQ Smoker Pits, and Barbecue Grills Are Showcased by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Smoker Pits are used to impart a distinctive flavor to meats in a cooking process which can take many hours, with cooks often starting their smoker early in the morning, preparing for an evening gathering with family and friends. This kind of "low and slow" cooking typically combines a long cook time with a low temperature. Indirect heating of the meat imparts a smoky flavor which cannot be achieved over high heat in a short time. When planning ahead, there must be time built into the day's schedule for the meat to rest following the cook before it is sliced, this will ensure the juices within the meat redistribute throughout the cut which leads to a more succulent meal. One of the measures of a good BBQ pit is the quality of heat retention, this is often a flaw in cheaper models of smokers that utilize fasteners and bolts in their design. The vertical offset smokers and horizontal offset smokers manufactured at Texas Original Pits are fully welded with no fasteners or bolts which could leak heat. This attention to detail and selection of high-grade materials to make the BBQ Pits stems from a passion for Texas barbecue. The same people that weld and craft the Texas smokers, grills, and fire pits in Houston are available to answer questions and queries about Texas BBQ, the process, and the products.



BBQ wood and the choice of cooking wood also have a big impact on the flavor of the meat after smoking. From fruity undertones when using a wood like apple wood to the intense and smoky flavor of a wood like mesquite, enthusiasts experiment to find their perfect combination of a type of wood with a cut of meat and may combine woods to create their own custom blend for their perfect bite. Seasoned woods can also be purchased from Texas Original Pits and are available in a variety of sizes from a 50lb box, to a half pallet, to a full pallet.



In addition to the smokers, barbecue grills, fire pits, and wood racks available at Texas Original Pits, accessories are also available ranging from practical devices like temperature gauges, charcoal baskets, heat management tools, spare parts, and grates, to products that protect the product like weather-resistant covers, to merchandise like grilling aprons in a choice of black or camouflage colors and caps. Accessories for a smoker or grill not only make the cooking experience easier, but they can also make the maintenance easier, such as using a contoured cleaning tool to remove ash. Improved maintenance routines save on time and also help keep the smoker or grill in tip-top condition.



The website for Texas Original Pits has recently been relaunched and now includes bonus content like recipes and hints on smoking and grilling techniques. Appealing to beginners who are learning how to smoke for the first time and pitmasters alike, the range of products can easily be viewed online.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design, and several upgrades that can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits



Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for their trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, Corsicana grills, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and the Texas hog roaster and grill. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.texasoriginalpits.com/

Email: sales@texasoriginalpits.com

Phone: 713.369.3138