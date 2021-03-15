Offset Smokers, Vertical Smokers, Wood BBQ Smokers, BBQ Grills, and Fire Pits Are Showcased by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Smoker Pits are used to impart distinctive Texas barbecue flavors, typically using a "low and slow" cooking process, although they can also be used to create an intense sear for a quick cook on direct heat in the firebox chamber. The end results may be the major talking point for family and friends who gather to enjoy the food, however, there are many more aspects to consider when weighing which offset smoker or BBQ grill to purchase. An obvious factor is back yard space, how easily will a smoker or grill fit into the yard and where will it be placed. Grills and smokers may be stored in one place and used in another, so a handy feature on the products from Texas Original BBQ pits is the sturdy and practical steel wagon wheels, making the product easy to resituate. The high-quality products are crafted from 1/4 steel pipe and 3/16 plate, with solid round bars for hinges and stops which can make them heavier than some of the cheaper models sold elsewhere which are made out of thinner and subsequently lighter metal.



In addition, smokers and grills from Texas Original BBQ Pits are fully welded with no bolts or fasteners, a way to retain more heat and manage heat distribution. Being able to easily move the smoker around makes the operation simpler, as does the addition of a counterweight to the lid of the cooking chamber, this is one of the upgrades available at checkout and is included as part of the "fully loaded" upgrade package on the Luling offset smoker. It can be difficult to gauge how much can be cooked on a particular model, so the website breaks down not only the dimensions of the cooking areas but also what that equates to in terms of food. The Luling 24 Fully loaded offset smoker boasts 2,242 square inches of total cooking surface, which translates into enough surface area to cook 62 burgers, or 31 chickens, or 5 briskets.



Clean-up is another important part of ownership, protecting the grill or smoker after use and setting it up for the next outing. Grease drains are a feature on smokers like the Luling and drips can be collected in a pail during cooking. Contoured ash clean-out tools help minimize effort and maximize effectiveness when emptying the smoker. A chrome temperature probe port on the side of the smoker is a convenient way to measure the internal temperature of meat being smoked without risking damage to the wire or equipment and without having to open the lid to insert the temperature probe. As joints of meat can be different thicknesses even when they appear the same weight, cooking time can vary, and measuring the internal temperature is the best way to recognize when the optimal temperature has been reached. As with many cooking processes, resting the meat after it is taken out of the smoker is an important part of the preparation, allowing juices to redistribute so the meat remains tender when carved. This extra time requirement along with cook times which can run across many hours often make smoking an all-day event.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, reverse flow design and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the 'fully loaded' package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ smoker Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original BBQ Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, barbecue grills, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and the Texas hog roaster and grill. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



