Offshore Account: The Safe and Legal Solution

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- In the wake of the Cyprus banking crisis, along with the new international laws that allows sharing of information between certain jurisdictions, many are left to wonder what are the real benefits to have and to keep an offshore account.



First, let me start by saying that, unlike what is being said, it is perfectly legal to have and to hold an offshore account and in many instances it is recommended, as long as people report their entire revenues in their country of residence. Not only it is legal to have an offshore account but in many cases, it is also a very cost-effective strategy.



Here’s one of the many reasons why…



Many banks onshore charge very high conversion fees to their customers. These fees are hidden to the public so when they want to transfer funds from one currency to the other, clients never get to see how much they are really being charged. Many do not realize that they could potentially save hundreds or thousands in a single transaction. So for that type of transaction alone, they may want to check twice before they use their local bank.



This is how expatriates, investors, international businesses and many more save thousands each year - by having and maintaining an offshore account. Offshore financial institutions may offer services that many local banks either do not provide or provide at a greater cost.



So what does it take to open an offshore account? Well it depends. It is becoming extremely complicated to open an offshore account these days



Safer than many banks onshore and offshore, International Monetary Group has been around since February 2010 and its success is mainly due to its complete transparency.



In today's uncertain climate



https://www.international-monetary-group.com/



International Monetary Group LP

Suite 3500 - 24B Moorefield Rd

Johnsonville - Wellington 6037

New Zealand

Email: affiliation@international-monetary-group.com

