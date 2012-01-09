New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Offshore and Subsalt Discoveries in Brazil - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2015"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- "Offshore and Subsalt Discoveries in Brazil - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Production Forecasts to 2015", is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData, offering comprehensive information on the Brazilian offshore and subsalt market and details on discoveries, exploration blocks and production forecasts. It highlights the key issues and trends in the Brazilian offshore and subsalt market and provides an in-depth analysis of key Brazilian offshore and subsalt discoveries, exploration blocks, exploration acreages and production figures. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of key companies operating in the region.
Scope
The report provides detailed information and analysis of the Brazilian offshore and subsalt market by discoveries and exploration blocks. The report primarily focuses on -
- In-depth analysis of offshore and subsalt discoveries in Brazil, including key offshore discoveries made across the three major subsalt basins: Campos, Santos and Espirito Santo basin.
- Production forecasts through to 2015, including details of oil and gas production in the Brazil's subsalt basins.
- The major trends, including some of the drivers and challenges for offshore and subsalt industry participants.
- The report also comprises a market analysis of offshore and subsalt exploration blocks in Brazil.
- It discusses the major national oil company's investments in offshore and subsalt discoveries in Brazil.
Reasons to get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Brazilian exploration and production market.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Brazilian E&P industry, especially the subsalt sources.
- Understand the policy landscape and the proposed changes in the Brazilian government's policies on subsalt resources.
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights into future opportunities and critical success factors in the nascent subsalt resource industry.
- Identify the opportunities to partner with major players and enter this prolific upstream investment destination.
- Make smart investment decisions in the offshore and subsalt markets by leveraging on our detailed insights into the industry.
