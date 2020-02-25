Offshore AUV Market Size, Development and Growth Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 - 2025: QYR Consulting

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The report has covered the exhaustive assessment of the current scenario and future progress of the global Offshore AUV industry. Additionally, it has touched upon aspects such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments pertaining to global Offshore AUV production. These projections have been obtained from research methodologies such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, and PORTER's Five Forces.



Global Offshore AUV Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.



The global offshore autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is predicted to gain from the rising demand for large underwater robotic systems for defense and oil and gas exploration activities. Offshore AUV manufacturers are expected to partner with offshore and ocean survey companies to increase their sales growth. In October 2019, L3Harris OceanServer announced the purchase of L3Harris Technologies light class Iver3 AUV by Blue Ocean Monitoring. According to the company, Blue Ocean Monitoring will use the AUV for its global survey operations.



High Use in Marine Geoscience Applications Likely to Boost Demand



Offshore AUV is not only used in underwater defense activities but also commercial applications such as deepwater surveying and mapping, underwater pipeline inspection and installation, and marine pipeline surveys. Increase in the number of marine geoscience studies such as seafloor mapping, submarine volcanism, and hydrothermal vents is anticipated to create opportunities for players in the global offshore AUV market. Offshore AUV is also used in the investigation of fluid-escape features and chemosynthetic ecosystems, benthic habitat mapping studies, and marine protected area monitoring and site surveys for offshore renewable installations.



The report has talked about the competitive landscape, wherein the analysts have scrutinized the market tactics adopted by the companies to stay ahead of the curve.



The top manufacturer with company profile, sales volume, and product specifications, revenue (Million USD) and market share - Kongsberg Maritime, OceanServer Technology, Teledyne Gavia, Bluefin Robotics, Atlas Elektronik, ISE Ltd, JAMSTEC, ECA SA, SAAB Group, Falmouth Scientific, Tianjin Sublue



The report focuses on the micro- and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the industry positively. The report has also shed light on Offshore AUV sales, production, demand, consumption, and gross margin. Moreover, challenges and limitations that the business is likely to face in the forthcoming years are mapped in the report.



To understand the structure, the report has segregated the global Offshore AUV industry into segments comprising product type, vertical, and application.



The Market is split into Following segments which are as follows:



By Product



Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)



By Application



Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial



The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Offshore AUV Market:



- What will be the market value of the Global Offshore AUV Market by the end of 2025?



- What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?



- Which market holds the maximum market share of the Offshore AUV Market?



- Which end-use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Offshore AUV by 2025?



- Does the Offshore AUV Market report provide Value Chain Analysis?



- What are the key trends in the Offshore AUV Market report?



- Which are the factors that drive Offshore AUV Market Growth?



- What are the key growth strategies of Offshore AUV Market Players?



