Offshore Centres: 2012 Private Banking Handbook New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report reviews major offshore financial centers and assesses each of their wealth management capabilities. “Wealth management” is defined as the provision of banking services to wealthy individuals and their families. It generally involves the management of trusts, inheritance and the allocation of client funds.



Scope

The report features:

- Offshore centres ranked by wealth management AuM

- Detailed profiles on 18 offshore wealth management centres

- Leading private banks, family offices and wealth managers in each offshore centre and country wise regulations

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management sector in each centre

- Selected city wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Case Studies on Chinese offshore wealth, UK non-dom wealth and the global clientele model

- Detailed wealth management and family office information



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



Key Highlights

- The global private banking industry has AuM of US$19.3 trillion. Offshore centers account for 42% or US$8.3 trillion on this total.

- Switzerland is the largest worldwide player with AuM of US$2.8 trillion. The bulk (over 80%) of funds held in Switzerland are held for foreign clients.

- Singapore is the fastest growing wealth center in the world with AuM of US$550 billion at the end of 2011 compared to US$50 billion in 2000.

-Singapore to overtake Switzerland by 2020 to become the largest global offshore wealth center by AuM. This will be fuelled by a movement of funds away from Switzerland, Luxemburg and the Caribbean and towards Singapore. Furthermore, high growth in HNWIs in APAC countries such as China, India and Indonesia, which are among the largest investors in Singapore, will further boost AuM.

- China’s private banking AuM accounts for only 1% of total Chinese HNWI wealth in 2011, which is well below the worldwide average of 29% (worldwide private banking AuM stood at US$19.3 trillion at the end of 2011 compared to worldwide HNWI wealth of US$66 trillion).



Companies Mentioned



UBS Credit Suisse Pictet & Cie. Julius Baer Lombard Odier Clariden Leu EFG International Banca Della Union Bancaire Sarasin Zurcher Vontobel St Galler Wegelin & Co. Dreyfus Sohne & Cie. Scobag Mirabaud & Cie Jacob Safra Falcon Syz & Co. HSBC Credit Agricole Coutts BNP Deutsche JP Morgan SG LGT Citibank ABN Amro Santander Rothschild Bank of America Merrill Lynch Barclays Wealth Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/98079/offshore-centres-2012-private-banking-handbook.html