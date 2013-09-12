OBS E-Commerce Consulting Ltd. Launches a Forum Dedicated to Offshore Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- OBS E-Commerce Consulting Ltd., an offshore service company has launched a forum submission facility on its website. This helps visitors to get appropriate solutions for their queries while interacting with numerous other visitors. One can ask any type of question regarding Offshore, Offshore Company Services, Tax Free Offshore company and etc. amongst others.



The company with its latest forum launch, aims at providing a platform to all the visitors, who are interested in offshore but have doubt regarding Offshore Company Services. Being a reliable name in the industry, OBS helps clients across the world, clearing all their doubts.



This forum is an excellent source to obtain exact answers to all the offshore related queries. It has made website, an information portal where visitors can post their questions, can go through some other queries, can read answers to their queries, can interact with professionals and experienced people and much more.



Their offshore consultants are quite experienced and can conveniently handle offshore business establishment. They offer cost-effective and result oriented solutions, tailored exactly as per client requirements.



OBS being an offshore service company, eventually helps clients in setting up offshore businesses by providing them all necessary legal and financial help and support. They make sure that the foreign investment opportunities are tapped profitably.



Just sign up now and get all the details related to the benefits and services that can take advantage of offshore, the legal issues, choosing the best jurisdiction, offshore company structure, methods of payment, E-Commerce, credit cards and more, this consulting company offers all these services.



About OBS E-Commerce

OBS E-commerce Consulting Ltd. is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom and specializes in training the companies; opening bank accounts, heritage protection, and e-Commerce offshore company services and international business providing offshore services to their customers. They manage to open bank accounts in offshore jurisdictions with the greatest discretion, providing card processing services to their customers, they manage the opening of anonymous e-cards that remove the restrictions that some countries place on customers and also offer their own billing software enterprise, freelance and independent to carry an accurate accounting of business or activity anywhere in the world.



For more information, please visit: http://www.offshorebankshop.com



Contact:-

Office LP20054

Lower Ground Floor,

145-157 St. John Street, EC1V 4PW London - United Kingdom

Company Number: 07133751.

Tel.: +44 203 3185 597

Fax.: +44 207 6919 520 (United Kingdom) / Tel.: 902 002 110 (Spain)