Offshore Drilling Industry in Asia-Pacific to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Offshore Drilling Industry in Asia-Pacific to 2016 - Rising Regional Demand Leading to Deepwater Focus in China. The study, which is an offering from the company’s Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore drilling market in the Asia Pacific region and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major players in the region. The report provides forecasts for the offshore drilling industry in the Asia Pacific region to 2016. The report also provides segmental forecasts of the offshore drilling market in the Asia Pacific region by water depth and highlights the major countries in the region. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key trends and challenges in the offshore drilling market in the region. An analysis of the competitive scenario, data on the offshore wells and drilling expenditure in the region are also provided for each of the market segments.
Scope
- Overview and analysis of the offshore drilling industry of Asia Pacific
- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016
- Analysis and forecasts of offshore wells drilled and offshore drilling expenditure
- Provides country-specific data analysis of Australia, China, Indonesia, India, and Thailand
- Analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry of Asia Pacific
- Analyzes the competitive scenario in the offshore drilling industry of Asia Pacific
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the offshore drilling industry in Asia Pacific.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Asia Pacific.
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the offshore drilling industry of Asia Pacific.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the offshore drilling industry in Asia Pacific.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/93293/offshore-drilling-industry-in-asia-pacific-to-2016-rising-regional-demand-leading-to-deepwater-focus-in-china.html