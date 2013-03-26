Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Offshore Drilling Industry in Middle East and Africa to 2016 - Pre-Salt Potential in West Africa and Significant Gas Finds Off the East African Coast Driving Exploration Activity market report to its offering



Summary



GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Offshore Drilling Industry in Middle East and Africa to 2016 - Pre-Salt Potential in West Africa and Significant Gas Finds Off the East African Coast Driving Exploration Activity. The study, produced by the companys Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore drilling market in the Middle East and Africa region and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major players in the region. The report provides forecasts for the offshore drilling industry in the Middle East and Africa region up to 2016. The report also provides segmented forecasts for the offshore drilling market in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region. In-depth analysis of key trends and challenges in the offshore drilling market in the region are also provided. An analysis of the competitive scenario, data on the offshore wells and drilling expenditure in the region are also provided for each market segment. This report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Overview and analysis of the offshore drilling industry in the Middle East and Africa

- Analysis of past market trends and forecasts to 2016

- Analysis and forecast for offshore wells drilled and offshore drilling expenditure

- Country-specific data analysis of Nigeria, Angola, Libya, Egypt, Qatar, UAE, Iran, and Saudi Arabia

- Analysis of opportunities and challenges in the emerging markets of the offshore drilling industry of Middle East and Africa

- Analysis of the competitive scenario for the offshore drilling industry in the Middle East and Africa



