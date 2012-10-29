New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Offshore Drilling Industry in the Americas to 2016 - Activity in Latin America Expected to Drive Expenditure in the Future"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Offshore Drilling Industry in the Americas to 2016 - Activity in Latin America Expected to Drive Expenditure in the Future". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore drilling market in the Americas and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major players in the region. The report provides forecasts for the offshore drilling industry in the Americas region to 2016. The report also provides segmental forecasts of the offshore drilling market in the Americas region by water depth and highlights the major countries in the region. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key trends and challenges in the offshore drilling market in the region. An analysis of the competitive scenario, data on the offshore wells and drilling expenditure in the region are also provided for each of the market segments.
Scope
- Overview and analysis of the offshore drilling industry of Americas
- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016
- Analysis and forecasts of offshore wells drilled and offshore drilling expenditure
- Provides country-specific data analysis of the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, and Argentina
- Analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry of Americas
- Analyzes the competitive scenario in the offshore drilling industry of the Americas
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the offshore drilling industry in Americas.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the offshore drilling industry in Americas.
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the offshore drilling industry of Americas.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the offshore drilling industry in Americas.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies using key insights from the major current and expected business developments with regard to the American offshore drilling industry.
