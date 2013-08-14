Offshore Fishing in Daytona Beach Florida with CFL Charters

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- There is nothing quite like getting away from the hustle bustle of daily life and having the chance to unwind and relax away from the crowds in a boat, surrounded by water enjoying the mixture of thrill and tranquility associated with fishing. Central Florida Fishing Charters brings Daytona beach fishing charters that allow people to enjoy a fishing trip of a life time on one of the world’s most popular beach. This place is highly popular among tourists and vacationers due to the beauty and pleasant atmosphere of this great seaside city and the boardwalk area.



CFL Charters give the chance to enjoy the Daytona Beach in a whole new way through Daytona fishing charters. People who are interested in fishing Daytona beach waters can charter a private fishing boat from CFL Charters, where their family or group of friends can enjoy deep sea fishing Daytona beach. This trip will provide them a unique opportunity to get away from the crowds and relax while they fish in one of the best fishing ground in the world. CFL Charters have the largest number of offshore wrecks and artificial reef on the east coast, all within a few miles of Ponce Inlet, Daytona Beach or New Smyrna Beach and only an hour from Orlando.



Their fishing guide Captain Leon Somers has been fishing Daytona beach all this life thus he is an expert in fishing in these waters. He is aware of all the different fish varieties and the best finishing spots of the area. Captain Leon’s expertise will ensure that people have a fishing trip of a lifetime. CFL Charters invite people to enjoy the Daytona beach fishing experience with Captain Leon. CFL Charters will supply everything the customers need for an enjoyable fishing trip which includes all tackle, rods and reels, bait and lures, a digital camera and a cooler full of ice and water. People just need to grab their comfortable clothing, polarized sun glasses, a hat, sunscreen, their drinks and lunch and their personal cameras for when they reel in their catch.



People can also opt for CFL Charters Night fishing on a private charter which will deliver a truly magical experience with the cool sea breeze which may be a preferable alternative than spending the day out in the sunshine or during the day enjoy the pleasure of sight-seeing from the private charter boat to take in the beautiful sights while fishing and have a great relaxing way to spend a 4 hour trip or half day.



For more information please visit: http://www.cflcharters.com/ and take a look at the video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezUgUDoRGLU to check out how exciting CFL Charter Daytona fishing charters can be.



Media Contact:

Captain Leon Somers / CFL Charters

captainleon@cfl.rr.com

386-215-2883

Daytona Beach, FL