Recently published research from GBI Research, "Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Rig Designs Promoting Better Safety Conformation and Increased Operational Capabilities being Key to Newbuild Orders", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Offshore Rig Construction Market to 2016 and Current Rig Deployment Scenario - Rig Designs Promoting Better Safety Conformation and Increased Operational Capabilities being Key to Newbuild Orders". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore rig construction market worldwide and highlights the various concerns, shifting trends and major happenings in regions worldwide. The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global offshore rig construction market and highlights various concerns, key trends and challenges, along with major companies in the industry. The report provides forecasts for the offshore rig construction industry to 2016. It also provides segmental forecasts of the offshore rig construction market worldwide by rig type, and provides comprehensive data on current offshore rigs deployed globally, by rig type. The report also provides in-depth information on new build rig orders by major offshore drilling contractors, by country of rig manufacturing shipyard, and expected new builds and their expected deployment time.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview and analysis of the global offshore rig construction market to 2016
- Analysis of the historical trends and forecasts to 2016
- Segmental forecasts of offshore rig construction expenditure, by rig type
- Country-specific data with regard to new builds
- Comprehensive data of currently deployed offshore rigs, by rig type
- Analysis of the opportunities and challenges in the global offshore rig construction industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the global offshore rig construction industry and the offshore rig deployment situation.
- Identify key trends and challenges in the global offshore rig construction industry.
- Increase future revenues and profitability with the help of insight into the expected demand-supply
- scenario for offshore rigs worldwide.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies using key insights from current and expected business
- developments with regard to the offshore rig construction industry.
