Summary

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market to reach USD 69.63 billion by 2025.

Global Offshore Wind Energy Market valued approximately USD 18.48 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.88% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and rising need for renewable energy for power generation. Cost of energy and high capital investment are restraining the growth rate of the market. Growing research & development expenditure and innovative technological advancement in offshore wind components is a prime opportunity for growth in the market. Offshore Wind Energy is the use of wind farms to harvest wind energy to generate electricity. They are mostly constructed in bodies of water, frequently in the ocean on the continental shelf. Offshore wind energy forms an essential part of the clean energy resources and has a higher capacity factor as contrasted to the onshore wind energy.



The regional analysis of Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Turbine

§ Substructure

§ Electrical Infrastructure

§ Others



By Location:

§ Transitional Water

§ Shallow Water

§ Deep Water

§ Others



By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025



Target Audience of the Offshore Wind Energy Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors



Companies Mentioned in the Report

GE Renewable Energy, Overview, Financial (Subject to Data Availability), Product Summary, Recent Developments, MHI Vestas, Statoil, Siemens Gamesa, Adwen Offshore Inc., Orsted, Senvion, Petrofac Inc., ABB ltd., Sinovel, Nexans, EEW Group



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

....Continued



