Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Offshore wind energy is also known as offshore wind power and the wind energy is stored for the power generation by the use of turbines. The offshore wind energy plant is installed in water bodies as the power of wind is more as compared to onshore. The conventional plants have fixed bottom but in deep water areas the offshore plant is floating. The offshore wind farms are considered as the strongest and steadier as compared to onshore. But offshore wind farms required high maintenance cost and construction is also costly as compared to the on shore wind farms.



Offshore Wind Energy Market report is segmented on type, location and by regional & country level. Based upon Type, offshore wind energy market is segmented into Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure, and Others. On the basis of location, the market is segmented into Transitional Water, Shallow Water, Deep Water, and Others.



The regions covered in this Offshore Wind Energy market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Offshore Wind Energy market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.



Key Players –

Some major key players for Offshore Wind Energy market are MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, J.J Cole Collections, Adwen GmBH, Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk Gmbh & Co. Kg, A2SEA A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited, Northland Power Inc., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Nexans, among others.



Increased use of renewable energy coupled with increase in Greenhouse gas in the environment is the key factor which helps Offshore Wind Energy Market to grow.



There has been increase in population over the period of time which has increased the consumption of fossil fuels and natural resources. This in turn increases the emission of carbon dioxide and other gases which in turn increase the greenhouse gases. The increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere led to the depletion of ozone layer which is harmful for the human beings. To decrease the greenhouse effect there is an increase in the awareness among people which has increased the use of renewable energy. There has also been change in the environmental policies by the government to reduce the carbon foot print which is expected to contribute the growth of offshore wind energy. Moreover, technological advancement has been taking place as the awareness and use of wind energy increases which is expected to create ample opportunities in the offshore wind energy market. However, high cost of infrastructure and high capital requirement is expected to hinder the growth of offshore wind energy market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation –

By Type (Turbine, Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure)



By Location (Transitional Water, Shallow Water, Deep Water)



