The Major Players Covered in this Report: Jack-Up Barge (Netherlands), MPI-Offshore (United Kingdom), Seafox Contractors BV (Netherland), A2SEA (Denmark), Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (Norway), Gaoh Offshore (United States), Geosea (Island), Seajacks (United Kingdom), Cadeler (Denmark), Van Oord (Netherlands), Longyuan Power (China).



Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Market Overview: Wind farms placed over shallow open water, mainly in the ocean, with higher wind speeds are referred to as offshore wind. Inshore water environments such as lakes and fjords are frequently referred to as offshore wind. In shallow water, most offshore wind farms use fixed-foundation wind turbines. Wind farms will be able to be developed over deeper waters as technology progresses. A wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) is a vessel constructed exclusively to install offshore wind turbines. This is normally done on the continental shelf. A wind turbine installation vessel is a ship that is specifically intended to install offshore wind turbines. These vessels are also suited for installing other offshore facilities such as tidal current turbines, wave energy generators, met masts, and oil and gas infrastructure, in addition to transportation, installation, and accommodation of offshore wind turbines.



Opportunities:

- Europe Is The Most dominating region for offshore wind installation vessel

- Growing Investments In High Capacity Based Offshore Wind Farms.



What's Trending in Market:

- Technological Advancement In The Offshore Floating System

- Development Of Safe, Efficient, Reliable, And Repeatable Processes To Reduce Costs And Minimize Risks



Challenges:

- Difficult Environmental And Working Conditions



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increase In Preference For Alternative And Renewable Sources Of Energy

- Rise In Concerns Of Pollution And Global Warming



October 2021 – Van Oord has ordered a new offshore installation vessel to further strengthen its market position in offshore wind. The jack-up vessel can operate on methanol and install up to 20 MW wind turbines at sea with a very low CO2 footprint. The investment is in line with the increasing global demand for offshore wind farms.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel market segments by Types: Self-propelled Jack-up Vessel, Normal Jack-up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel,

Detailed analysis of Global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel market segments by Applications:

Additional Segments: by Type (Self-propelled Jack-up Vessel, Normal Jack-up Vessel, Heavy Lift Vessel), Construction Type (Foundation, Cable Laying)



Regional Analysis for Global Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018-2022

Base year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



