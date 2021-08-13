Offshore Wind Market Worth $56.8 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Offshore Wind Market by Component (Turbines (Nacelle, Rotors & Blades, Tower), Substructure, Electrical Infrastructure), Location (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, & Deepwater) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, & Europe) - Global forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global offshore wind market size will grow to USD 56.8 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 31.8 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Offshore wind is one of the renewable energy sources and refers to electricity that is generated at offshore locations. Offshore wind farms comprise turbines, substructure, electrical infrastructure, logistics, assembly and installation. They can be installed in three locations in water bodies, i.e., shallow water, transitional water, and deepwater. Offshore wind is a crucial pillar in energy mix together with onshore wind for regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America to achieve their goals pertaining to climate neutrality.



The turbine segment is expected to dominate the offshore wind market, by component, during the forecast period.



The turbine segment accounted for the largest share of the offshore wind market, by component, in 2020. The turbine segment of Offshore Wind Market is further classified into three modules—nacelle, rotors and blades, and tower. Rotors and blades are most stressed part of the turbine and are responsible for catching the wind.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253452593



The shallow water is expected to dominate the offshore wind market, by location, during the forecast period.



Shallow water covers more of market share in this segment as development of wind power in shallow water is generally cost effective, due to better weather conditions. But with the improvement in technologies and strong wind conditions present in transitional and deep sea water, more future projects are planned for deeper waters. However, offshore wind turbines are installed in all three water locations depending on the region, turbine capacity, and wind speed.



The nacelle is expected to dominate the offshore wind market, by turbine module, during the forecast period.



Nacelle is one of the important components of an offshore wind turbine and accounts for the maximum cost of the turbine, as it comprises all the main power generation equipment. The nacelle is the section of the turbine that houses the components that convert kinetic energy from the wind into mechanical energy, which is then used to turn a generator that generates electricity. It comprises the drivetrain, power take-off system elements, monitoring systems and other equipment, such as generator, gearbox, bearings, cooling system, yaw system, pitch system, transformer, converter, switchgear, brake, and sensors.



Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253452593



The substation is expected to show strong growth in offshore wind market, by electrical infrastructure, during the forecast period.



Substation and Wires & Cables are the sub-segments under electrical infrastructure. It consists of equipment necessary to transmit the electrical power generated from the offshore wind farms to the end users. Due to increasing demand for offshore wind power and connecting the power generated from these offshore wind to the main grid for distribution of energy to end users, substation market is witnessing a strong growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the offshore wind market



The Asia Pacific region includes China, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea. This region has shown strong demand for power owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. With the shift towards decarbonization and sustainable development, there has been a strong demand for renewable power resources. Governments in this region are increasingly opening gates for development and installation of offshore wind. Technological advancements and clean energy consumption would further propel wind power deployment and open up opportunities in the emerging markets in APAC. Various countries are speeding up the installation of offshore wind in order to diversify their energy mix as well as to meet their goal of rection in carbon emission Moreover, favorable supportive schemes, huge investments in grid infrastructure to maximize wind power generation, and foreign direct investments would attract investors to the wind power industry.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=253452593



The key players include General Electric (US), Vestas (Denmark), Siemens Gamesa (Spain), Goldwind (China), Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co. (China). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Offshore Wind Market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/offshore-wind.asp