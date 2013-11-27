O.G Clothing Licks Street Fashion to the Curb This Season witeh More Deals on Their New Updated Site

Walthamstow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- O.G. Group as a business has decided to make a new stance and update their business making it stronger than before. The website is currently undergoing major changes in its functionality. There will be newer clothing and special offers being presented on their site. This new update was prompted by a survey that was conducted to get the feel of what customers wanted to see on their site.



O.G Clothing has decided to undergo a drastic update in their business direction to keep up with the trends this season. One of those changes was reported by way of a survey being conducted, asking customers their opinions and how are they finding the current site whilst surfing through the pages. Based upon the responses that were given, O.G Clothing decided to update their site making it simpler and easier to navigate. This meant offers and new updated product ranges would be understood and clearly visible. The new updated version of the site is schedule to be completed next week Thursday 28th of November.



The new site will be more accessible across the social networks like G+, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. These sites we will communicate with our followers of the O.G brand and offers our news updates on upcoming events that are relevant to our followers.



When I spoke with the Director of O.G Clothing he added, “We aim to improve the security of our site to ensure shopping on is safe whilst making it more interesting and friendly and informative”. The new update also has a supporting news blog about fashion, offers and revolutionary theories surrounding the mass conspiracies of today’s government over all.



Urban Fashion will be hosted by O.G Clothing site coming soon with new product launches with provocative insignia being showed that represents the moral interpretation behind the brand that are being made. The communication of the term “I am Revolutionary” insists resisting manipulation from the director’s stand point of view when asked what you are trying to communicate through your brand. “The photo shoot that is schedule on Monday morning will be epic and it should represent the whole idea behind our campaign for freedom of young minds”, said the director.



The new direction of O.G Clothing is not just about updating the site however, there’s much more than that. As a whole the focus is reaching into newer realm of the fashion marketing whist making their brand send its message loud and clear to its followers.



O.G Clothing has changed their web address from http://www.originalgarmz.com to http://www.ogclothing.co to make the brand more pronounce and understandable. ”The site and business direction is changing for the better to make the impossible seem more possible for our young youths wearing Street Fashions” said Omar Guevara, the director of O.G. GROUP



For more enquiries please contact-

Omar Guevara

Website: http://www.ogclothing.co

Email: omarguevara@oggroup.co.uk

163 Wood Street, London, Walthamstow, UK