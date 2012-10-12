OGAWASHI Grand Opening Celebration Set for November 10th

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- After a successful soft opening, Ogawashi is now ready to show downtown San Diego just what “Handcrafted Sushi + Drinks” means, and why everyone will want to check it out.



Inspired by the busy and the urban atmosphere on 5th Ave., the menu offers an eclectic mix of high quality sushi, sashimi, and modern Asian inspired dishes alongside handcrafted cocktails and craft beer. The drink list also features an extensive selection of international beers, wine, and sake. Ogawashi offers much of what a traditional izakaya would, but in a San Diego style, and does it at an affordable price-point.



Set in a hip and edgy design from the highly acclaimed Basile Studio, the 3500 sq. foot location has high ceilings, custom branded furniture, and giant open doors and windows allowing guests to feel the buzz of the city at night. Ogawashi provides the lively, inviting atmosphere to draw a crowd and offer a space just as suitable for a date night as it is a neighborhood hangout.



Ogawashi always aims to provide great food, service, and value; and to make the Grand Opening a truly memorable event the entire menu is being offered at a special price all day and night for November 10. Guests will receive 25% off their entire bill with additional specials, samples, and giveaways still to come. Space is limited and a full house is expected, so reservations are highly encouraged –those who do will get a little something extra.



Follow Ogawashi for the latest updates :

Facebook : facebook.com/ogawashi5thC



Twitter : @Ogawashi5thC



What:

Grand Opening Party - 25% off entire menu, specials, samples, giveaways, fun.



When:

Saturday, November 10th, 2012



Where:

OGAWASHI

1100 5th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101



