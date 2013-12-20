Ogden Full Service Law Firm Offers Free Initial Consultation to Residents of Northern Utah

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Froerer & Miles, P.C., a law firm that has been serving Ogden, Utah and surrounding communities since 1985, is currently offering free initial consultation for numerous legal cases including divorce, estate planning, commercial litigation, criminal defense, personal injury, DUI and bankruptcy. The law firm’s 5 attorneys have extensive experience in successfully representing their clients and are amongst the highly reputed lawyers in Utah.



Focused on maintaining an open and straight forward relationship with their clients, Froerer & Miles, P.C. is one of the few law firms that handles different types of cases as law firms today are now specializing in only few specific practice areas. The law firm informed that specialization may be beneficial to some but for clients who are seeking for more affordable means for representation but still want to be prioritized, the bigger law firms is not the best choice as they usually sideline some of their clients often delaying the legal process.



Froerer & Miles, P.C. is a rare law firm that combines both quality and efficiency by providing representation from leading lawyers who have gained immense experience over their years of practice and yet focus on all of their clients equally.



The law firm has also become one of the leading Ogden personal injury lawyers and Ogden DUI attorneys, as Att. Robert L. Froerer, Att. Bryce M. Froerer & Att. Kelly B Miles have successfully represented many cases which has made the firm most sought after by clients in Ogden, Salt Lake City and northern Utah. The firm has even represented many cases that began at other law firms and have achieved better compensation by reanalyzing them and through diligent work effort.



Att. Craig T. Jacobsen is also well known for being one of the best Ogden bankruptcy lawyers and his expertise in handling financial legal matters has often been commended by both clients and other attorneys.



Northern Utah and neighboring residents who are looking for a professional Ogden divorce lawyer can avail free initial consultation via the firm too. Att. Robert L. Froerer and Att. Bryce M. Froerer practice all divorce cases as well and will provide a possible solution to any specific case.



About Froerer & Miles, P.C.

Froerer & Miles, P.C. is one of the leading full-service law firms in Ogden, Utah. Founded in 1959 by attorney Robert E. Froerer, the firm now comprises of 5 highly experienced lawyers who offer full-service legal representations in Ogden, Salt Lake City and northern Utah. Through the firm’s online platform, http://froererandmiles.com/, profiles of the lawyers and their practice areas can be viewed. Froerer & Miles, P.C. offers free initial consultation which can be availed by directly calling the firm or filing up a simple online form.



For more information about Ogden Lawyer or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of froererandmiles.com, please call at +877-719-9946 or 801-317-8970.