oGigz.com Opens a Channel for Freelancers to Sell Gigs

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- oGigz.com has created a new platform for first timers and freelancers who can let the world know about their talent and sell their gigs online.



Everyone has some talent or the other, and the good thing about the online market is that there are takers for different kinds of services. All it takes is for freelancers to let interested companies and buyers know what they are offering. And that’s where a platform like oGigz.com comes in as it becomes a link between freelancers and genuine buyers.



This is a brilliant channel for first timers and seasoned freelancers alike, who can sell whatever they are good at online. Those who believe they have a talent or an idea for a service that will find takers in the online market, have an opportunity to sell it through this medium. As long as the gig is legal there is absolutely no restriction, on the kind of services that can be offered here. From programming to translation, video testimonials to coaching, practically any kind of gig can be sold on the platform.



Some of the highlights of the platform created by oGigz.com include the fact that users can create as many gigs as they like and it doesn’t cost them a dime. The way it works is, if users deliver on time and offer quality service at the end of the day, they are bound to get better ratings, which will in turn help them get more orders through the platform.



One of the reasons, this platform scores over some of the other resources online is that the gigs can be priced from anywhere between $5 and $200. And unlike the flat rate of 20% charged by other resources; oGigz.com charges 20% for $5 gigs and 15% for gigs between $10 and $200.



When one’s services are listed on a platform like this one, it’s easier for buyers to find them. Buyers register on the site with a free account and can purchase the service they are looking for. Then sellers can start working on their gigs and deliver them to buyers. Once the gig is received, sellers get paid either through PayPal or their account balance on the platform. It’s that simple and convenient for both buyers and sellers. Please visit their website http://www.ogigz.com/ for more details.



About oGigz

oGigz.com is an online platform that allows the talented professionals to offer their services to the buyers at reasonable prices.