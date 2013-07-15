Oh! Naturals Is Donating 10% of Their Proceeds to the Red Cross to Help with Flood Relief in Calgary

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Calgary based Oh! Naturals banana chips have decided to donate 10% of the proceeds from all purchases made of their Flavoured Banana Chips to the Red Cross Calgary Flood Relief Fund.



Starting on June 27th, 2013 to August 30th, 2013, 10% of their proceeds will go to the Red Cross. The general public is being encouraged to purchase Oh! Naturals banana chips in order to help Calgary during this time.



For those who cannot buy their products locally or who would like to help the Red Cross directly or with a larger sum, the company is also taking direct donations that can be made through PayPal. All proceeds from direct donations go towards the Red Cross Calgary Flood Relief Fund.



Currently, Oh! Naturals sells their banana chips in Canada – they can be purchased at the following locations:



- Wal-Mart

- Safeway

- CO-OP

- London Drugs

- Bulk Barn

- Home Sense

- Winners

- Fields



These banana chips are perfect for a snack and are made from whole ripe bananas as opposed to green bananas as is with most similar products. Being available in three yummy flavors – Strawberry, Chocolate and Natural, it is okay to “go bananas” with Oh! Naturals because the crunchy little sweet treats are actually good for you. Oh! Naturals banana chips



- Do not have any added sugar

- Do not contain salt

- Do not contain dairy

- Are vegan

- Are gluten free

- Are peanut free

- Have half the fat of all other banana chips



Bananas themselves are high in potassium, an essential mineral for maintaining normal blood pressure and heart function. They also help maintain eyesight, protect from ulcers, promote kidney health, and help build better bones amongst their many benefits.



A tasty snack for all ages - both children and adults love eating Oh! Naturals Flavored Banana Chips. They are safe to pack in a child’s lunch box, and adults enjoy a tasty and healthy snack food. These healthy treats are also packed in re-sealable bags in order to make sure that they stay fresh and crispy all day long.



Oh! Naturals banana chips can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, including:



- Right out of the bag

- Mixed in with cereal

- With yogurt

- Mixed in trail mix

- and even paired with wine



Visit Oh! Naturals on the web at www.oh-naturals.com to learn more, or on their Facebook page, where individuals can “like” them to enter regular contests and giveaways and receive updates.



About Oh! Naturals

Oh! Naturals is located in Calgary, Canada. They offer healthy natural flavored banana chips (chocolate, strawberry and natural flavors). The banana chips are made from ripe bananas and they do not have any preservatives or sugar added. They are also nut free, gluten free, salt free and vegan.



Company Contact: Rhonda Goldberg

Company Email: rhonda@oh-naturals.com

Company Phone: 403-471-7075