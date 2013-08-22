Ohana Fishing Charters Announces Blue Marlin and Mahi Mahi Fishing Trips This September

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Ohana Fishing Charters is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for Blue Marlin and Mahi Mahi fishing trips throughout September. Those interested in experiencing Kauai and its outstanding fishing grounds can contact Ohana Fishing Charters today to make a reservation. Fishermen have the potential to catch a world-record fish on any trip. This month, Blue Marlin will be in season. Due to their incredible power and beauty, the Blue Marlin is one of the most sought after fish to catch. Fishermen will also have the chance to catch Mahi Mahi, one of the most popular fish to catch. Even though they are around year-round, the spring and fall season is when they are most plentiful. People interested in making a reservation via email at gofish@fishingcharterskauai.com.



A fishing charter is a great way for a family to gather for a birthday, reunion, or any other type of get-together. Guests will not have a more fun time catching gigantic fish and sharing memorable moments with loved ones. Captain Lance will lead the charter, as he makes sure everyone is having an enjoyable time out in the beautiful water of the Kauai Island.



Ohana Fishing Charters has many group options to choose from including 4-hour and 6-hour share trips. Customers can also choose an 8-hour private charter that can hold up to 6 passengers. People can also inquire about a customized trip as well. Ohana Fishing Charters is dedicated to giving groups exactly what they are looking for in a fishing trip, which is why their customized options are endless. Prices may vary on customized trips. In addition to offering customized fishing trips, Ohana Fishing Charters will give a 10% discount on all direct bookings that are made 7 days in advance.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.