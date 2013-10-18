Ohana Fishing Charters Announces Opportunity to See Whales on Sport Fishing Excursions This Winter

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Operating all year long and offering their customers the chance to catch deep sea fish such as Marlin and Mahi Mahi, Ohana Fishing Charters is pleased to announce whale season is on the horizon and many of their customers will witness whales swimming alongside the boat. Whales will arrive any time from the middle of October to the beginning of November and stay around Kauai through May.



Deep sea fishing as well as sport fishing requires a certain level of expertise and Captain Lance Keener of Ohana Fishing Charters in Kauai provides the latest equipment for his customers. He utilizes high performance technology to find the best location and reel in some of the most remarkable fish—like Ono and Ahi—in Kauai. Of the fishing charters in Kauai, the friendly nature of Captain Keener and his unsurpassed knowledge of the Kauai waters will surely lead to an unforgettable fishing trip.



Booking an excursion in early November gives customers a good chance to embark on a whale watch trip while sport fishing on one of the most reliable Kauai fishing charters. Customers should be on the lookout for an incredible display of whale behavior. The whales can be very active, at times breaching out of the water 40 to 50 feet. Ohana Fishing Charters has experienced its share of friendly, curious whales swimming right underneath the boat while bottom fishing.



Their boat, the “Ho’o Maikai,” a 30 by 10 foot Wilson is kept in great shape and is one of the safest and most stable boats in Kauai. As the only Kauai fishing charter with open-air shaded seating, customers and guests don’t have to sit in a stuffy cab or be exposed to the sun all day. The charter’s canopy allows much needed shade and the mid-deck seating enables guests to receive a nice cross breeze. Captain Lance Keener said, “This boat is one of a kind and the best boat I have ever operated for its size.”



For the chance to witness whales in their natural habitat and receive some of the most affordable rates in Kauai for the deep sea fishing experience of a lifetime, please call 800-713-4682. If booking over a week in advance, groups and guests will receive a 10 percent discount for their excursion.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.