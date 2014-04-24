Ohana Fishing Charters Announces Six Passenger Fishing Expedition This Spring

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- With the spring season in the air and the flowers sprouting, groups and families are itching to get out on the waters for a big haul in nice weather. Outdoor action is inviting and riveting on the clear blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. When taking a trip to Hawaii, or just looking for a new adventure on the island of Kauai, Ohana Fishing Charters is announcing their excursions for six passenger deep sea fishing trips this spring. The best part about fishing on Kauai is that individuals will never know what is going to bite on any given day.



When embarking on a six passenger trip with Ohana Fishing Charters, the novice fisherman and the experienced deep sea fisherman will be welcomed and taught by the knowledge and expertise of Captain Lance Keener. With his familiarity of the waters, guests will be brought to active areas to increase their chances of reigning in a big haul. In early spring, some of the most active fish in the waters have been Yellow Fin Tuna (Ahi) and Mahi Mahi. Using various techniques, Keener helps his guests pull in fish that weigh hundreds of pounds, and admires the smiles that ensue. Other common findings include blue marlin, striped marlin, and ono.



If stuck thinking of things to do in Kauai, Hawaii, there’s nothing more exhilarating than testing the waters and having the opportunity for a catch of a lifetime. When booking in advance, guests are treated to a discounted special for their outing. Six passengers can book a charter that lasts four hours, six hours, eight hours, or a customized trip that adheres to the wishes of each party. All guests will receive a share of the catch when the trip concludes so the experience will be fulfilling and memorable. To make a reservation, or to inquire on prices for their charters, browse their website today.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a deep sea fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.