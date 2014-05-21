Ohana Fishing Charters Awarded 2014 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Due to the overwhelmingly positive reviews from satisfied customers and enjoyable fishing excursions, Ohana Fishing Charters is excited to announce they have been awarded a 2014 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. This award recognizes the businesses that earn top ratings from vacationers and travelers on a consistent basis. As a fishing charter that routinely catches a bit of everything the Pacific Ocean has to offer, their fishing on Kauai is affordable, entertaining, and provides the trip of a lifetime.



With 68 total reviews, 58 guests have rated their experiences aboard the Ho’o Maika’i as excellent, earning them the 2014 Certificate of Excellence. With the abundance of activities to partake in at Kapaa on the island of Kauai, Ohana Fishing Charters is ranked sixteenth on TripAdvisor. When out on the expedition, customers have the chance to see Ahi, Mahi Mahi, Ono, Striped Marlin, and Blue Marlin. Guided by Captain Lance Keener, fishermen are taken to the most active areas of the water where fish are most likely to bite. What sets Ohana Fishing Charters apart from other deep sea fishing excursions is the fact they are extremely generous in sharing what they catch, and operate with a level of integrity and professionalism that is incomparable to many other operations. When reading the positive reviews, many customers have shared their experience of hauling in the biggest catch of their lives.



Recently, Ohana Fishing Charters experienced the presence of Lunker Junkies, a television show based out of Oregon that airs every Sunday afternoon, aboard their Ho’o Maika’i. They filmed on the charter during a trip where a 454-pound Marlin was caught, providing great film on the waters of Kauai.



When looking for things to do in Kauai, Hawaii, the company is gearing up for the best summer season with gorgeous weather and excited customers. Make sure to book the fishing trip of a lifetime on their website today as charters are filling up fast. Depending on the size of the group, there are charters available for up to six passengers and up to eight hours, with the ability to customize trips according to plan.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a deep sea fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.