Ohana Fishing Charters Now Offering $25 off Per Person or 15 Percent off Private Charters

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- As the holidays are approaching, many families, couples, or friends wish to get away for a few days in order to re-energize for another long year ahead. For those who travel to Kauai, Hawaii, Ohana Fishing Charters is pleased to announce they are now offering their valued guests 15 percent off shared and private charters. There’s never a shortage of fish in the water and deep sea or sport fishing can result in memories that last a lifetime.



There are different rates for shared and private charters, depending on length of time guests want to spend on the water. Whether a group wishes to stay on the water for four hours, six hours, or eight hours, Ohana Fishing Charters has the package to please the novice fishermen or the experienced fishermen that cherish every moment on the water. For those in need of an experienced captain who is extremely familiar with the water and their inhabitants, customers will be led by Captain Lance Keener, a fishing connoisseur that knows the precise location for active fish on any given day.



Under the guidance of Captain Keener, guests on the shared or private charters could catch a glimpse of an enormous fish and have the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime. There’s no greater thrill than pulling in a creature that is almost taller than them. While on an expedition with Ohana Fishing Charters, guests could see their share of Ahi, Stripe Marlin, and Ono. Some of the most prevalent fish customers catch are Mahi Mahi, one of the most visually beautiful fish in the sea. Captain Keener provides his guests with the safest and most advanced equipment so his customers can get the bite of their lives.



Those interested in a customized deep sea sport fishing excursion can coordinate with the captain to set up exactly what they would like to do. If a reservation is booked with Ohana Fishing Charters at least one week in advance, the party will receive 10 percent off their trip. For more information about private charters, or to inquire on a customized fishing package, please call 800-713-4682 or visit their website today.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a deep sea fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.