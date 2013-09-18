Ohana Fishing Charters Now Offering Deep Sea Fishing Excursions This Fall

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Though the summer has passed and winter is on its way, Ohana Fishing Charters is pleased to announce they are offering deep sea fishing excursions this fall season for those interested in an exciting Kauai fishing experience. Whether an avid fisherman or a beginner looking to learn the ropes, Ohana Fishing Charters has the equipment and experienced captain needed to provide for a successful fishing trip.



Deep sea fishing can be complicated, but having extensive knowledge of the way fish work is invaluable when it comes to deep sea and charter fishing in Kauai. During the month of September fishing charters can expect to catch Mahi Mahi, Ono, Ahi , Striped Marlin (smaller Marlin) and Blue Marlin. Customers are sure to feel comfortable out on the waters in the presence of a knowledgeable captain and on board a reliable charter boat.



Lance Keener, the captain at Ohana Fishing Charters and expert deep-sea fisherman, shared his experience on charter fishing during September through April on Kauai. “During the winter months the Blue Marlin can come in at phenomenal weights,” Keener said. “My largest was caught one November weighing in at eleven hundred pounds; it took four hours to bring it in. It’s a big ocean out there and most of the year you can catch all of the pelagic fish at any given time.”



Ohana Fishing Charters offers some of the best prices on Kauai. Customers can choose a trip that lasts up to eight hours, or as little as four hours. There is the option for customized trips if groups would like to take some time to learn more about the Hawaiian culture. Prices vary and, depending on the package, can be as low as $140 per person. Every customer will receive a share of what is caught, and more importantly, will experience the joy of deep sea fishing like they never have before.



“I always have said that these are some of the best fishing grounds in the world,” Keener said. “Not only do you get the beauty of looking at the island of Kauai from a well-equipped fishing boat, you will also get a lesson in the Hawaiian way of deep sea fishing. This is a way of life.”



For more information about the prices, or to plan a deep sea fishing excursion, please call 800-713-4682 today. Groups that plan their trip at least seven days in advance will receive a 10 percent discount.



About Ohana Fishing Charters

Ohana Fishing Charters is a family-owned and operated company that operates out of Nawiliwili Harbor in Lihue on the Garden Island of Kauai. People who enjoy a fishing charter experience with the company are treated like a member of the family. Led by an experienced captain, visitors will enjoy a deep sea fishing trip that will never be forgotten. Ohana Fishing Charters caters to novice fisherman, die-hard fishermen and those looking to experience a trip of a lifetime. The company offers big game fishing packages that are flexible and reasonably priced.



For more information, please visit http://www.fishingcharterskauai.com/.