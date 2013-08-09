Ohio Accountability Project v. John Boehner

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- The Ohio Accountability Project (OAP) is a grassroots initiative that brings together a broad coalition including Republicans, Tea Party activists, Evangelical leaders, constitutionalists, libertarians, and independents with the common goal of holding our elected leaders in Washington D.C. accountable.



To do that, the OAP is announcing its intention of taking on Congress’ most important member: Speaker of the House John Boehner.



The OAP plan is a simple one that could manage the historical, unprecedented feat of removing Speaker Boehner from office. The OAP will recruit and support a candidate to run against Speaker Boehner in the 2014 Ohio Republican Primary. That candidate’s victory will remove Speaker Boehner from Congress and drastically alter the American political landscape.



As Speaker of the House, John Boehner is the third most powerful person in the world. Second in line for the presidency, the Speaker wields enormous influence over national policy. It is up to him to decide which Representatives populate what committee, what agendas get advanced, and even what issues are impacted in what way.



When the GOP took the House in 2010, there was optimism amongst freedom-loving Americans that ruinous tide of Barack Obama’s presidency could be turned back. But Speaker Boehner has himself proved disastrous for Americans. Regrettably, he has proven at every turn to be unfriendly towards an array of causes such as the pro-life movement, the crusade to preserve Second Amendment rights, the defense of our borders, the struggle to disband the IRS, and, most pressingly, the battle to eliminate the scourge of Obamacare.



It is almost unfathomable that Speaker Boehner, the same man who in 1994 demonstrated remarkable courage as a member of the Gang of Seven, which brought attention to the House banking scandal, and as a drafter of the Contract of America, which spearheaded the Republican Revolution of 1994.



In the spirit of conciliation, the OAP asks that Speaker Boehner make two small but crucial concessions in the forthcoming year to assuage our doubts and prove his fidelity to conservative principles. The first step would involve leading the way on a defunding of Planned Parenthood, a wealthy organization well-funded by private donors that nonetheless receives $300 million of taxpayer dollars each year. The second is to amend Obamacare so that any religious institution that applies for an exception to the law is granted one.



Taking action to lift the burden of filling the coffers of Planned Parenthood would barely make a dent in the budget, while granting religious groups an exemption from Obamacare would make merely add to the long list of organizations and groups not subject to the laws stipulations and penalties. But these changes would also signal that Speaker Boehner is still a potential ally to those vested in liberty and fiscal responsibility. Speaker Boehner’s refusal would be yet one more entry in a long list of proof that he has forsaken those to whom he swore to represent and serve.



Replacing Speaker Boehner is about more than correcting the wrongs of one politician. By removing Speaker Boehner from office, the political establishment which has ignored and neglected its constituents will be sent an unmistakable message: Their free ride at the expense of the American liberty and prosperity is now over.



Donations and inquiries for the Ohio Accountability Project can be found online at www.ohioaccountabilityproject.org or their social media page www.facebook.com/ohioaccountabilityproject



About Ohio Accountability Project

The Ohio Accountability Project is a grassroots initiative that brings together a broad coalition including Republicans, Tea Party activists, Evangelical leaders, constitutionalists, libertarians, and independents with the common goal of holding our elected leaders in Washington D.C. accountable.



Shannon Rose

Eclectic Media Productions

813.389.0801

info@mediaproductions.tv