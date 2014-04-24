Ohio Furniture Stores Morris Furniture Co. Supports Injured Veteran with New Furniture for New Home

Fairborn, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- In 2011, Army Specialist Brett Bondurant was severely injured in Afghanistan, just five months into his first deployment. He lost both his legs in an IED blast and also suffered severe injuries to both arms.



Brett, London and their 5-month-old daughter, Jacee, returned to Lawrenceburg, Ind., and received a newly constructed, handicapped-accessible home through the generosity of Homes for Our Troops, an organization that builds new homes for injured veterans. Construction was completed and a special dedication ceremony took place on Feb. 8. The beautiful new home was built specifically to accommodate Brett’s needs. However, the home was not furnished.



Morris Furniture Co., Inc., one of the top Ohio furniture stores, recently partnered with PNC Bank to provide new furniture to an injured Army Veteran and his family. Along with media partner Enquirer Media, the community was asked to help by making a donation for this family at a PNC branch. Morris Furniture Co., Inc., which is known for living room furniture Cincinnati residents can rely on, pledged to match every dollar raised for the Bondurant family. Donations from the community totaled $12,283.19, resulting in a grand total of $24,566.38 with the Morris match.



“What a wonderful project this has been,” said Christina Hoschouer, the vice president and branch manager of the downtown Dayton PNC Bank branch. “I am happy to have been a part of it.”



Hoschouer said that she monitored the bank account as community donations were added.



SPC Bondurant grew up in Lawrenceburg, Ind., and married his high school sweetheart, London. He enjoys sports, fishing, motorcycles, wheelchair basketball, and spending time with family. Brett and London look forward to starting a new life, outside the military, where they can focus on the future and establishing their roots with family nearby.



“As a disabled veteran, it is hard to stay positive at times, especially since I am faced with many challenges on a daily basis, even in my own home, Bondurant said on the Homes for Our Troops website. Having an accessible home, built to meet my specific needs will erase some of those challenges, giving me back my independence and also giving much more hope for me and for my family’s future.”



“The response that came from individuals, small organizations and other military vets has been fantastic,” said PG Gentrup, a friend of the Bondurant family and the Ohio County, Indiana, Veterans Service Officer. “Brett and London truly appreciate your kindness. It’s heartwarming to know that there are people, and businesses like Morris Home Furnishings in this community who are willing to help this family.”



Thanks to generous community donations, Brett and London have selected new furnishings for their living room and bedroom, including a new king sized mattress from the Better Sleep Shop at the beds Cincinnati area Morris store. All furniture will be provided from the Morris Home Center located in Springdale, Ohio, a Morris Furniture Co., Inc. store, and one of the top furniture stores in Ohio. Larry Klaben, President/CEO said, “It’s part of our company mission to Make Homes Great, especially for a family that sacrificed so much for our country. I’m happy to welcome the Bondurant family into their new home and I’m honored to provide these items to them. We will hold a special delivery day later this month where company associates will help set-up the new furniture and accessories chosen by Brett and London.”



"We want to thank everyone in the community who donated to the Bondurant family,” Klaben said. “Because of your generosity, this family will be able to relax and enjoy their new home."



“Morris Furniture Co., Inc. has provided home furnishings for two other injured veterans in the past. Lcpl Larry Draughn of Fairborn received a new handicap-accessible home through Homes for Our Troops in 2011 and Specialist Leroy Esco of Beavercreek received a home through a separate organization in 2013,” Klaben said. “The response from the Dayton community was incredible and we are thrilled to see Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky come through for the Bondurant family.”



“Our purpose at Enquirer Media is to serve the greater good of our local communities,” said Mark Woodruff, VP Market Development. “We were pleased to help raise awareness of the Morris Home Furnishings’ Hometown Hero program though our marketing support – helping both people and businesses in the communities we serve. We wish the best for Army Specialist Brett Bondurant and his family in their new, furnished home and thank Morris Home Furnishings for their leadership in making this happen.”



About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (http://www.pnc.com) is one of the nation’s largest diversified financial services organizations providing retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.



About Morris Furniture Co., Inc.

Morris Furniture Co., Inc. started in Dayton in 1947 and currently operates 25 home furnishings showrooms throughout Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Northern Kentucky. Morris Home Furnishings was selected as the National Home Furnishings Retailer of the Year in 2008. Mike Pierce of NHFA said, “Retailers of the Year are selected for their service to the home furnishings industry, contributions to the communities where they do business, and creative leadership of their companies.” For more information, please visit http://www.morrisathome.com/