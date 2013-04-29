Ohio Inventor to Exhibit "3-in-One Air Supply" at America's Largest Invention Show

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- InventHelp’s INPEX, America’s Largest Invention Trade Show, announces that Mark Shumway, from Galion,Ohio, has invented a device that is compatible with all air tools on the market and allows for 3 tasks to be performed at the same time. This patented invention will be exhibited at INPEX 2013, June 19-21, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Construction workers and do-it-yourselfers can always use tools that make their job easier. Simplifying projects and making tools more efficient is ideal in this line of work. One inventor thought of an idea called “3-In-One Air Supply”, which is a solution for a more expedient project.



The 3-In-One Air Supply invention allows multiple tasks to be completed simultaneously. The air tool accessory attaches to an air line or air compressor to supply the air to the tools. This invention works with all air tools. The 3-In-One Air Supply is a lightweight, compact unit that is easy to use and effective for multiple projects. For more information, please visit www.ideabuyer.com.



The inventor was inspired to think of his invention because of a do-it-yourself project. “I invented this product so that my wife, daughter and I could work on the house together at the same time,” said Shumway.



Shumway is exhibiting at INPEX a service of InventHelp with the hopes of finding a manufacturer or licensee.



About INPEX

INPEX, The Invention Show, is a unique trade show that showcases new products and innovations that are available to business and industry to manufacture, license or distribute. As part of the trade show, The Invention Show sponsors INPEX Inventors University™, a series of seminars, presentations, and panel discussions to provide information that inventors may find useful in pursuing their ideas. This year, INPEX is proud to announce Reichart Von Wolfsheild and Scotty Ziegler, of History Channel’s Invention USA, as the 2013 keynote speakers. INPEX 2013 will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.



INPEX is a service of InventHelp, America’s largest invention submission company. For more information about this inventor or INPEX, call 888-54-INPEX or visit www.inpex.com.



