Ohio Personal Injury Firm Oliver Law Currently Investigating Dangerous Metal-on-Metal Hip Replacements

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Metal-on-metal hip replacement systems and their component parts have come under close scrutiny due to their high rate of failure, as well as the condition of metallosis, wherein metal ions, such as chromium and cobalt, build up within the blood. Columbus, Ohio personal injury lawyer Jami S. Oliver, Esq. is leading continued investigations into these matters and is ready to take action for victims of faulty and dangerous hip replacement systems.



An estimated 500,000 Americans have metal hip replacements, and many metal-on-metal hip replacement systems have already been recalled. In these instances, it's often the work of personal injury lawyers which has been able to produce hard-fought change by calling attention to common and potentially life-threatening problems, and bringing justice to victims who have been wronged.



In August 2010, Depuy Orthopedics issued a recall of its ASR hip system, which had been given to approximately 93,000 patients between 2003 and 2010. According to reports, the system had a 12 percent rate of failure which means that more than 11,000 innocent lives were put at unnecessary risk.



Lawsuits filed across the country include cases against Depuy ASR and Pinnacles hips, Wright Conserve and Profemur Z, Smith & Nephew R3, Stryker Rejuvenate Modular & ABG II, and Biomet M2A magnum hips.



Common side effects reported have included requiring revision and replacement, dislocation, bone loss, degradation of surrounding tissue, and metallosis. Despite all of these dangers, many other hip replacement systems have not yet been recalled, and many patients who utilize them are unaware of the dangers they may be facing.



At Oliver Law Offices, Inc., a leading Columbus personal injury law firm, trial lawyer Jami S. Oliver has investigated dozens of metal hip implants on behalf of clients and potential clients, and has many cases pending in federal court. Even as a solo practitioner, Oliver has experienced handling large and complex pharma cases.



Oliver Law is continuing to investigate metal hips and is reviewing cases from both inside and outside Ohio. For more information and to receive a free consultation about metal-on-metal hip replacements and potential legal action which may be taken, call 1.866.JSO.LAWS today, or visit JamiOliver.com.



