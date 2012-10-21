Obama and Romney Tied in Ohio Poll

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2012 -- President Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney are tied amongst likely voters in the battleground state of Ohio, according to a recent poll conducted by non-partisan research firm Gravis Marketing. The poll shows Obama and Romney splitting participating voters 47 percent to 47 percent, while 6 percent of polled Ohio voters remained undecided in the presidential race.



Both Obama and Romney hold large majorities of their party bases, with President Obama carrying 87 percent of Democrats and Candidate Romney carrying 92 percent of Republicans. Amongst men, Candidate Romney holds a six percent advantage, supported by 50 percent of male voters to Obama’s 44 percent. Amongst women, President Obama leads by 4 percent, with 49 percent of women supporting Obama to 45 percent supporting Romney.



Polling took place October 18, 2012 and October 19, 2012, and included 1943 Ohio voters. Forty-one percent of participating voters identified as Democrat, 32 percent identified as Republican, and 27 percent identified as Independent or affiliated with another political party.



The Gravis Marketing poll carries a margin of error of +/-2.2 percent. Poll Results: gravispolls.com



