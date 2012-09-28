Ohio Power Tool Celebrates on and Offline Anniversaries with Website Overhaul and Blog Launch

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Columbus-located Ohio Power and Tool celebrates 12 years of being online, and its upcoming 30th anniversary overall, with a redesign of its website, and the upcoming launch of a new blog, with more user interactivity.



Already one of the Midwest’s leading regional providers of power tools and equipment like air tools, laser levels, pneumatic tools, Sawzall blades, hydraulic pumps, cordless tool, inspection cameras, floor jacks, jack stands, and more, Ohio Power Tool was founded in 1983 by Jim and Suzanne Amstutz, and has remained a family business ever since.



Growing from humble beginnings as a tool repair shop, Ohio Power Tool is now listed as one of the Columbus area’s top businesses. They haven’t lost sight of their roots: they keep two renowned repair technicians on site, and can also repair the same gear they sell, or give an honest assessment about whether it’s time to upgrade.



As for upgrades, the website is in process, and will be done in time to coincide with Ohio Power Tool’s 30th anniversary next year. Customers from the Midwest, and beyond, will be able to interact and learn more about the industries Ohio Power and Tool has been serving for the last three decades, as well as participate in the conversation themselves.



For more on Ohio Power Tool, visit http: //www.ohiopowertool.com/.



About Ohio Power Tool

