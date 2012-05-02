New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2012 Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2015"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2012 Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2015" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the oil and chemicals storage industry in Asia Pacific. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals in Asia Pacific. The profiles of major companies operating in the oil and chemicals storage industry in Asia Pacific are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2011, forecast to 2015
- Information on operator and commodity information for all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals
- Identifies key trends and issues in the oil and chemicals storage industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and Korea National Oil Corporation
- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on storage terminals in Asia Pacific
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in Asia Pacific's oil storage industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast capacity data
- Assess your competitor's oil storage terminal network and its capacity
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Asia Pacific.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Korea National Oil Corporation
