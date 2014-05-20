Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Middle East, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals market report to its offering



Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Middle East, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals



Summary



energy offering, Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Middle East, 2014 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the oil and chemicals storage industry in Middle East. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals in Middle East. The profiles of major companies operating in the oil and chemicals storage industry in Middle East are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Updated information relating to all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals

- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2013, forecast to 2017

- Information on operator and commodity information for all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals

- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri Anonim Sirketi and Kuwait National Petroleum Company K.S.C.

- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on storage terminals in Middle East

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in Middle East's oil storage industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitors oil storage terminal network and its capacity

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Middle East.



Companies Mentioned



Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri Anonim Sirketi

Kuwait National Petroleum Company K.S.C.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155824/oil-and-chemicals-storage-industry-outlook-in-middle-east-2014-capacity-analysis-forecasts-and-details-of-all-operating-and-planned-storage-terminals.html



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