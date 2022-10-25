Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market Is Going to Boom : WolfePak Software, Inspectivity, Aspen Technology

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on"Global Oil and Gas Accounting SoftwareMarket Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oil and Gas Accounting Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Major players profiled in the study are:

P2 Energy Solutions (United States), ETAP - Operation Technology, Inc. (United States), FieldCap, Inc. (United States), Inspectivity (Australia), Quorum Business Solutions, Inc. (United States), ToolWatch (United States), WolfePak Software (United States), Aptean (United States), Schlumberger (United States), TRC Consultants, LC (PHDWin) (United States), Aspen Technology (United States), Husky Intelligence (United States), Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., PetroBase LLC (United States), Snappii (United States)

Scope of the Report of Oil and Gas Accounting Software

Oil and gas companies need back-office software that is specifically designed for their industry to meet requirements such as oil and gas accounting and land registry management. The back-office software for oil and gas also provides oil and gas reports for regulatory purposes. This type of software enables oil and gas companies to monitor the depreciation of financial assets. Manage costs of complex operations such as exploration, extraction, and production; and track revenue from multiple locations and mineral deposits. Customer management functions are not always included, which is why integration into CRM software is important. In order to accurately calculate costs and revenues, the back office software for oil and gas has to consolidate information from several systems such as oil and gas asset management and oil production as well as payroll and personnel for labor costs. To qualify for inclusion in the oil and gas back-office category, a product must provide templates for leasing and land management documents, track operating costs and capital investment projects, include multiple asset depreciation methods (straightforward, annuity, etc.), and calculate sales volumes and automate sales valuation and distribution, provide regulatory license, tax, and volume reports, prepare oil field invoices and process payments, manage contracts with customers, suppliers or contractors and report and analyze sales, fixed or variable cost profitability.

The Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Platform (Mac, Windows, Android), Subscription Type (One-Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription), Features (Compliance Management, Logistics Management, Material Management, Scheduling, Work Order Management, Others), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others)

Market Opportunities:

- Growth in the Oil and Gas Industry in Developing Countries

- Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Decreasing Management System Components

Market Drivers:

- Increasing Integrating of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by Oil & Gas Industry

- The Requirement to Simplify the Complexity of Operations in the Oil & Gas Industry

- Increasing Exploration and Production Activity

Market Trend:

- Improve Big Data Security

- Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

