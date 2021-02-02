Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are P2 Energy Solutions (United States), ETAP - Operation Technology, Inc. (United States), FieldCap, Inc. (United States), Inspectivity (Australia), Quorum Business Solutions, Inc. (United States), ToolWatch (United States), WolfePak Software (United States), Aptean (United States), Schlumberger (United States), TRC Consultants, LC (PHDWin) (United States), Aspen Technology (United States), Husky Intelligence (United States), Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., PetroBase LLC (United States) and Snappii (United States).



Brief Overview on Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software

Oil and gas companies need back-office software that is specifically designed for their industry to meet requirements such as oil and gas accounting and land registry management. The back-office software for oil and gas also provides oil and gas reports for regulatory purposes. This type of software enables oil and gas companies to monitor the depreciation of financial assets. Manage costs of complex operations such as exploration, extraction, and production; and track revenue from multiple locations and mineral deposits. Customer management functions are not always included, which is why integration into CRM software is important. In order to accurately calculate costs and revenues, the back office software for oil and gas has to consolidate information from several systems such as oil and gas asset management and oil production as well as payroll and personnel for labor costs. To qualify for inclusion in the oil and gas back-office category, a product must provide templates for leasing and land management documents, track operating costs and capital investment projects, include multiple asset depreciation methods (straightforward, annuity, etc.), and calculate sales volumes and automate sales valuation and distribution, provide regulatory license, tax, and volume reports, prepare oil field invoices and process payments, manage contracts with customers, suppliers or contractors and report and analyze sales, fixed or variable cost profitability.



Influencing Trend

- Improve Big Data Security

- Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence

Restraints

- Technological Complexity In the Software

Opportunities

- Growth in the Oil and Gas Industry in Developing Countries



The Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Platform (Mac, Windows, Android), Subscription Type (One-Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription), Features (Compliance Management, Logistics Management, Material Management, Scheduling, Work Order Management, Others), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, 100-499, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Oil and Gas Accounting Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



