New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Oil and Gas Analytics software used to improvise operations, expand the production and find out the main reason for production loss. Also, helps companies to understand market demands, customer need and government regulations in same field. Major factors such as growing demand for oil and gas, the advancements made in technology and the purpose to lower operation and maintenance price are driving the progress in the market. There are various types of oil and gas analytics software including upstream, midstream and downstream software.

According to AMA, the Global Oil and Gas Analytics market is expected to see growth rate of 20.3%

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global Oil and Gas Analytics market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Capgemini SE (France), FtaTeradata Corporation (United States), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Oracle Corporation (United States) and Drillinginfo Inc. (United States)



Market Drivers

- Robust Automation and Research and Developments in Oil and Gas Industry

- Growing Awareness about the Health, Safety, and Environment Risks

Market Trend

- Maximized speed of Oil and Gas Drilling as well as Minimized Health and Environmental Risk

- Growing Potential of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Analytics

Restraints

- Robust Initial Investments Required in Employing Automation in Oil and Gas Analytics

- Growing Instances of External Challenges such as Infrastructure Reimbursements, Analytics Services Efficiency

Opportunities

- Stringent Government Regulation to Ensure Safety during Operations Favoring Analytics

- Skilled Labors are required in Oil and Gas Analytics Operations

Challenges

- Volatility in Oil and Gas Prices as well as Varying Government Rules and Policies

- Continues Technological Advancements and Complex Installation/Reinstallation Operations



1. Steady growth, expanding margins



Some of the players have a stellar growth track record. From 2014 to 2018, the company have shown enormous sales figures, while net income more than doubled in same period with operating as well as gross margins expanding. The rise in gross margins over the year's points to strong pricing power by the company for its products, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.



2. Industry growth prospects and market share



According to AMA, key business segments sales will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Service (Professional, Cloud, Integration & Big Data, Predictive Analytics), Deployment (Premise, Hosted) the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Oil and Gas Analytics market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, where CAGR is expected to be ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast is good news for industry players, as there is good potential for them to continue growth alongside the industry's projected growth.



3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?



Industry players have ambitious plans to introduce a whole host of new products into various markets around the world. Some examples are variant to be introduced in eight EMEA markets in Q4 2019 and 2020. Considering all round activities some of the players profiles that would be worth checking are .



4. Where the Industry is today



Although recent year might not be that encouraging as market segments have shown modest gains, things could have been better if players would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but with a decent valuation, investment cycle continuing to progress in the U.S., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks like a good for today but stronger returns can be expected beyond.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



- Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

- Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

- Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.

- A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

- Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

- Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



