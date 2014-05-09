Oil and Gas Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Automation in oil and gas industry refers to the use of control systems for accomplishment of tasks with less human intervention as safety and efficiency are prime concerns of the market. , As continuous technological advancements are evoking over past few years, oil and gas industry is projected as fastest growing process application market. The companies in oil and gas automation sector are focused on developing programs for increased productivity, improved safety standards for the labor force, reduce costs among the others. Automation in oil and gas industry have key applications such as retailing and distribution of petroleum products, processing and production of plants, start-up and commissioning, among the others.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-gas-automation-market.html



The oil and gas automation market can be categorized on the basis of segments such as process analyzer, process instrumentation, process automation, leakage detection system, and flow computation. Further the categorization on the basis of mode of operation, the classification can be done as upstream, downstream, midstream, and power control system which plays a crucial role in oil and gas industry. Further the oil and gas automation market can also be analyzed on the basis of technologysuch as motor control centers, PACs, energy management solutions, PLCs, HMI, SCADA, ESD (Emergency shutdown), maintenance and support services.



Considering the driving factors such as rising concern for security and safety, up gradations in existing oil and gas platforms, globally a strong impact on the market can be observed in the coming time. In particular, the growth of the market is supported by innovations in automation hardware and software. Integration of data generated by automated products would restrain the growth of the oil and gas industry market. The oil and gas automation market could face challenges related to system upgrades, as consistency and configuration are key concerns to be focused while using advanced automation systems in the market.



The oil and gas automation market is projected to be concentrated in South East Asia because of the availability of coal and oils reserves. The oil and gas companies are primarily focusing on automation systems for better transparency which would lead to profits in lieu with the stringent regulations for carbon emissions, globally.



ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Emersion are among the prominent key players with their respective technological advancements helping them to have a strong uphold on the market. Companies like Honeywell, Rockwell Automation among the other potential players are equally contributing for automation system advancements to the market worldwide.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Read More Reports on Energy & Mining Markets: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-market-reports-3.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Enquiry before Buying @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1963



Contact Us

Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blogs:

http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://marketbusinessresearcher.blogspot.com/