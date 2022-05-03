Oil and Gas Commodities Markets Surge in Global Shares Sell-Off

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2022 -- The situation in Ukraine has had a major impact on markets across the world. For example, indications from the US government of a willingness to ban Russian imports created a huge surge in prices and a tanking in global shares. Factors driving this included a fear of inflation and a considerable slowing in economic growth. Congress has now passed a bill that bans all imports of gas and oil from Russia, moving ahead with its sanctions with almost complete support for the move on a political level. Although Russia has termed its actions in the Ukraine "a special operation" there has been a mass wave of sanctions leveled at the country as a result of what has been perpetuated on neighboring soil. However, there are concerns around this - for example, while the US can survive without Russian imports, the situation for Europe is not so certain, hence the bear market for stocks.



Selby Jennings specializes in commodities jobs USA and the team has been particularly aware of the evolving sanctions situation. Operating as a leading specialist recruiter in banking and financial service since 2004, Selby Jennings has extensive expertise in supporting both organizations and individuals in areas such as commodities jobs USA. The firm has also worked extensively in hiring for many other areas of the sector, including insurance and actuarial, sales and trading, legal and compliance, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. As experts in the field, Selby Jennings is able to make key connections happen in commodities jobs USA that will ensure resilience even during challenging market changes. The firm has established a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has contacts with hiring managers across the industry. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings has become a go-to for enterprises keen to hire for growth.



The reach that the firm has established in America covers most major cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This broad nationwide network is just part of the firm's resources, as the team in the USA is also part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a field like hiring for commodities jobs USA this kind of reach is vital and the firm has become a leading specialist on a global level thanks to dual nationwide and global support. The team itself has also had a big part to play in Selby Jennings' success - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as commodities jobs USA there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Healthcare Analyst, Asset Management and DevOps Engineer [Crypto].



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.