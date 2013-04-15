Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Outlook in Argentina to 2016 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- GlobalDatas energy offering, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Outlook in Argentina to 2016 Production Analysis, Forecasts and Details of Major Crude Oil and Natural Gas Blocks and Fields is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the exploration and production industry in Argentina.



It provides asset level information related to active and planned oil and gas fields and exploration blocks in Argentina. The profiles of major companies operating in the upstream industry in Argentina are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



Updated information relating to all active exploration blocks

Information on all the major operating and planned crude oil and natural gas fields as well as details on crude oil and natural gas production and reserves

Provides historical data from 2003 to 2011, forecasts to 2016

Details operators and equity partners of major oil and gas fields and exploration blocks

Includes information relating to acreages of exploration blocks

Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs

Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Total S.A., Wintershall AG



