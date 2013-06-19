Fast Market Research recommends "Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Outlook in Papua New Guinea to 2016 - Production Analysis, Forecasts and Details of Major Crude Oil and Natural Gas Blocks and Fields" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Outlook in Papua New Guinea to 2016 - Production Analysis, Forecasts and Details of Major Crude Oil and Natural Gas Blocks and Fields" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the exploration and production industry in Papua New Guinea. It provides asset level information related to active and planned oil and gas fields and exploration blocks in Papua New Guinea. The profiles of major companies operating in the upstream industry in Papua New Guinea are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active exploration blocks
- Information on all the major operating and planned crude oil and natural gas fields as well as details on crude oil and natural gas production and reserves
- Provides historical data from 2005 to 2012, forecasts to 2016
- Details operators and equity partners of major oil and gas fields and exploration blocks
- Includes information relating to acreages of exploration blocks
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description and strategic analysis. Key companies covered include Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Oil Search Limited
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on exploration licenses and oil and gas fields.
- Identify growth markets and opportunities in the industry.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast data.
- Assess your competitor's exploration and production asset portfolio.
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies.
