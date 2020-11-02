Oil and Gas Fittings Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2019-2029



A recent market study published by FMI on the oil and gas fittings market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the oil and gas fittings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Oil and Gas Fittings Market: Segmentation



By Working Pressure



Less than 2,000 psi

2,000 - 4,000 psi

4,000 to 6,000 psi

6,000 to 10,000 psi

10,000 to 15,000 psi

Above 15,000 psi

By Product Type



Tees

Studded Tees

Flow Tees

Flanges

Blind/Test

Companion

Weld Neck

Adapters

Bottom Hole Test Adapter

Double Studded Adapter

Male Pins

Studded Crosses

By Material Type



Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Fiberglass

Composite

Others

By Application



Onshore

Offshore

By Operation



Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the oil and gas fittings market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics, along with demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the oil and gas fittings market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the oil and gas fittings market, which will help them understand the basic information about the oil and gas fittings market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the oil and gas fittings and its properties are provided in this section.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The oil and gas fittings market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 – Global Oil and Gas fittings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the oil and gas fittings market in the forecast period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical oil and gas fittings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).



Chapter 06 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the oil and gas fittings market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the oil and gas fittings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.



Chapter 07 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Working Pressure



The market is segmented into less than 2,000 psi, 2,000 - 4,000 psi, 4,000 to 6,000 psi, 6,000 to 10,000 psi, 10,000 to 15,000 psi, and above 15,000 psi.



Chapter 08 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type



The market is segmented into tees (studded tees & flow tees), flanges (blind/test, companion and weld neck), adapters (bottom hole test adapter and double studded adapter), male pins, and studded crosses.



Chapter 09 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Material Type



The market is segmented based on the material type and has been classified into carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, fiberglass, composite, and others.



Chapter 10 – Global Oil and Gas Fittings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application



The market is segmented based on the application and has been classified into onshore and offshore.



so on..



