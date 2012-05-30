Oil and Gas Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Oil and Gas sector in China is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the robust growth of the economy of China.



The report begins with a detailed overview of the global oil and gas market that includes detailed coverage of global production, consumption and reserves for both oil and gas. This section features a detailed study on the global scenario of the oil and gas production to reserve ratio. It also illustrates the regional split of oil and gas production to reserve ratio. A snapshot of the oil and gas market in China covers the demand, production and consumption levels for both oil and gas. Furthermore, a timeline description of the development of the Chinese oil industry has also been included in this section. This section also incorporates major oil and gas hubs in China.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of oil and gas in China. It provides country-wise import and export for the year 2010 both in terms of value and volume.



Key drivers of the industry explain the factors influencing the growth of the oil and gas market in China in detail. Some of them include untapped potential, rising population and urbanization, growing automobile sector, low penetration, power generation and growth in petrochemical industry. Major challenges that could impede the development and growth of the Chinese oil and gas market include foreign dependence, reduction in CO2 emission and increase in renewable energy mandates.



The government initiatives section includes a detailed description of the development of energy regulatory framework in China covering key steps taken by the government in the 12th five year plan to accelerate the growth of oil and gas market during 2010-15. This section also highlights the key tax and pricing reforms adopted by the government to boost the oil and gas market in China.



Key emerging trends that are of marked importance to the oil and gas market in China include construction and expansion of LNG terminal, construction and upgrading of oil refineries, overseas investments and reliance on unconventional gas.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the Chinese oil and gas market briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of key players’ total income, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, business highlights and their product portfolio, providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the oil and gas market in China covered in the report include, global market size, global oil and gas reserves, reserve to production ratio of oil and gas, domestic market size, depth of reserves, quality of reserves, regional distribution of oil and gas, household energy consumption, rising population and urbanization, annual demand of gasoline and diesel, per capita oil consumption, per capita natural gas consumption, crude oil refining capacity, oil product demand, per capita CO2 emission, non fossil fuel usage, renewable energy source split, coal bed methane location and production, growing automobile sector.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, challenges and competitive landscape persisting in the oil and gas market in China.



