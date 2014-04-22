Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry in Europe. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines in Europe. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry in Europe are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analysed.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-in-europe-2014-details-of-operating-and-planned-crude-oil-petroleum-products-and-natural-gas-pipelines



Scope



- Updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

- Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Gazprom, OAO AK Transneft and Naftogaz of Ukraine.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in Europe

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

- Assess your competitors pipeline network and its capacity



TO GET DOWNLOAD FULL REPORT WITH TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/195538



1 Table of Contents



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 How to Use This Report?

2.3 Market Definition



3 Europe Pipeline Industry 13

3.1 Europe Pipeline Industry, Key Data 13

3.1.1 Europe Pipeline Industry, An Overview 13

3.1.2 Europe Pipeline Industry, Pipeline Length by Country 14

3.1.3 Europe Pipeline Industry, Pipeline Length by Company 14

3.2 Europe Pipeline Industry, Russia 16

3.2.1 Russia, Crude Oil Pipelines 16

3.2.2 Russia, Petroleum Product Pipelines 18

3.2.3 Russia, Natural Gas Pipelines 20

3.3 Europe Pipeline Industry, Ukraine 26

3.3.1 Ukraine, Crude Oil Pipeline 26

3.3.2 Ukraine, Natural Gas Pipelines 27



Visit Analysis Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/195538



4 Profile of Gazprom 134

4.1 Gazprom, Key Information 134

4.2 Gazprom, Company Overview 134

4.3 Gazprom, Business Description 134

4.3.1 Business Overview 134

4.3.2 Electricity and Heat Generation 136

4.3.3 Gas Distribution 137

4.3.4 Gas Production 138



5 Profile of OAO AK Transneft 154

5.1 OAO AK Transneft, Key Information 154

5.2 OAO AK Transneft, Company Overview 154

5.3 OAO AK Transneft, Business Description 154

5.3.1 Business Overview 154

5.3.2 Oil Product Transportation 155



Inquire Before buying the Report @ http://aabudholiya02.blogspot.com/2014/04/europe-oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry.html



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: +1-866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Site: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/