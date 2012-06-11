"Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015" from GlobalData, now available