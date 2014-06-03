Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Oceania, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines market report to its offering

Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Oceania, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines



Summary



energy offering, Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Oceania, 2014 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines is the essential source for industry data and information related to the pipeline industry in Oceania. It provides asset level information related to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas transmission pipelines in Oceania. The profiles of major companies operating in the pipeline industry in Oceania are included in the report. The latest news and deals related to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Updated information relating to all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

- Provides operator information, start year, start point, end point, onshore/offshore, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines

- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Santos Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines in Oceania

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data

- Assess your competitors pipeline network and its capacity

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in Oceania



Companies Mentioned



Santos Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156719/oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-in-oceania-2014-details-of-operating-and-planned-crude-oil-petroleum-products-and-natural-gas-pipelines.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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